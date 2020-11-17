Okiku To Join One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4

Bandai Namco has now announced the newest character joining One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4. The character in question is Okiku.



The ‘Legendary Samurai’ Okiku will be in One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4 as part of Character Pack 3. There’s no release date on the DLC yet, but it should be out very soon.



If you want to know more about this announcement, you can read the press release details posted down below.

“BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment America Inc. today announced that Okiku, one of the loyal retainers of the noble Kozuki Family, will be joining the roster of ONE PIECE: PIRATE WARRIORS 4 as the second character available in Character Pack 3. Okiku is renowned for her swift footwork and elegant swordsmanship in battle; and possesses enormous strength to topple even the greatest of foes.

ONE PIECE: PIRATE WARRIORS 4 Character Pack 3 is coming soon, which will also bring the previously announced Kin’emon into the fray. Additionally, “The Whole Cake Island Pack” (Charlotte Smoothie, Charlotte Cracker and Vinsmoke Judge) and “The Worst Generation Pack” (X Drake, Killer and Urouge) are available now for $11.99 each”.



One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4 is out now for PC, PS4, Xbox One and the Nintendo Switch platforms.