HyperX Wrist Rest – Should You Invest in This Wrist Rest?

Typically when you think gaming keyboard, there is a wrist rest. A lot of them, especially higher tier ones, feature that, though the overall quality can be across the board. Some are great, others lackluster and some just make the keyboard look gaudy and unnecessary. To make this easier, HyperX created a special wrist rest for those looking for something better or possibly something in the first place but given the steep price, is it worth the investment or are there better options for less?

Given the relatively straightforward nature of the wrist rest, it’s perhaps one of the least interesting packages I’ve seen from HyperX. Outside of a picture and a very basic description, it’s just a box you open with the product inside, but don’t let the simple presentation fool you.

The fabric on the top is smooth to the touch with the gel pad offering a nice cooling sensation. It takes some getting used to but it just feels nice. Around the top there is subtle red stitching, with a rather hard to see HyperX logo on top and Kingston, the parent company, logo on the bottom.

While the wrist rest is slightly larger than my HyperX keyboard and will be positively massive if you have a 60 percent keyboard, it does a fantastic job of offering support. At medium height I have no issue hitting any key, even if I have the wrist rest pressed against the keyboard itself. And, depending on the surface, the rest is actually fairly hard to move.

If you have a glass top desk, it’s actually extremely difficult to accidentally move it. I use it on an extremely large mousepad and it’s equally difficult to move. So much so, it requires a fair amount of force to get any movement from it and even if it does move, it’s so small it likely won’t make a difference. That being said, those with slicker desks, like mine uses fake wood with a smooth finish, will see some movement. Enough where I’d suggest investing in a larger mousepad or find a way to keep the two together.

But, for the most part, if you’re looking for something to rest your wrists on and want a product slightly better than nothing or the included rest, this is a solid choice. Not only does it come with a two year warranty, it feels like it’s built to last and in my couple weeks of use, not once has there been an issue or problem, making it well worth the decent asking price.

[Editor’s Note: HyperX Wrist Rest was not provided for review purposes and the writer bought at their own expense.]