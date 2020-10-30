Official Art And Website Revealed For Final Fantasy XVI

Square Enix has revealed an official website and more artwork for the upcoming Final Fantasy XVI video game releasing exclusively on PS5.

While no release date has been announced, more information about Final Fantasy XVI will be revealed sometime in 2021. The main character of the game is named Clive Rosfield

“Today, Square Enix Ltd., launched the official teaser website for the latest standalone mainline title in the FINAL FANTASY series, FINAL FANTASY® XVI. The website showcases newly revealed key artwork for the ground-breaking, all-new action RPG, featuring the game’s protagonist, Clive Rosfield, as well as a set of character illustrations and vignettes that offer a glimpse of the connections between them. The website also presents a deeper look into the setting of FINAL FANTASY® XVI, the complex realm of Valisthea, a land blessed in the light of the Mothercrystals —glittering mountains of crystal that tower over the world below.

FINAL FANTASY XVI brings players into a world where Eikons are powerful and deadly creatures that reside within Dominants—a single man or woman who is blessed with the ability to call upon their dreaded power. The story follows Clive Rosfield, a young man dedicated to mastering the blade, who is dubbed the First Shield of Rosaria and tasked to guard his younger brother Joshua — the Dominant of the Phoenix. Unexpected events set Clive on a dark and dangerous road to revenge.”