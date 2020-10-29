Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War PC trailer released

Activision and developer Treyarch and Raven Software released today the official PC trailer for Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War.

Additionally, Activision also released more information on the PC version’s features and specifications:

Expansive Customization Options

Developer Beenox worked closely with Treyarch and all other studios to bring over 200 individual settings to fine tune on the PC version of Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, from keybindings and the ability to play on a controller to graphics, audio, and interface sliders and toggles.

Those who played the Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War beta already experienced a wide selection of the game’s customization features; expect all those and more come launch.

4K Graphics and Uncapped Framerate

Have a machine capable of running games in 4K? What about one that can crank the FPS well into the triple digits? If your machine can do either of these–or both–know that Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War will be able to run both in 4K and with an uncapped framerate.

RTX Shadows and Ambient Occlusion

Powered by NVIDIA GeForce RTX, Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War will feature a more lifelike experience thanks to RTX Shadows and Ambient Occlusion, which provides more photo-realistic shadows that will help further immerse you within the game’s world.

NVIDIA DLSS and Reflex Technology

Keeping up with the latest trends in rendering and latency developments, Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War will include both NVIDIA DLSS (Deep Learning Super Sampling) and Reflex Technology.

Powered by artificial intelligence, 2nd Generation DLSS redefines real-time rendering by using AI to construct sharp, hi-fidelity images all while rendering fewer pixels. And with three available options–Quality, Balanced, and Performance–you’ll be able to fine-tune this process to fit your gaming needs.

NVIDIA Reflex is the other critical innovation that is tailored specifically for highly competitive players who want to play on the lowest latency possible. In Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, NVIDIA Reflex will aid pros or pros-to-be in ensuring there is as little delay between their click or press and what happens on their screen as possible.

Ultrawide and Multi-Monitor Support

Do you play at a high aspect ratio or with multiple monitors? Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War won’t limit you to just one monitor. Prepare to play at all conceivable angles, whether that be on an ultrawide monitor or on multiple displays.

Squad Up with Cross-Play

No matter what platforms your friends play on, you’ll be able to fight with or against them on your PC thanks to cross-play, available at launch.

Specifications

Ready to dive into Black Ops Cold War? Ensure your PC is ready by checking its specs against the official specifications (listed both above and below):

Minimum Specifications

– OS: Windows 7 64-Bit (SP1) or Windows 10 64-Bit (v.1803 or higher)

– CPU: Intel Core i3-4340 or AMD FX-6300

– RAM: 8GB RAM

– HDD (at launch): 50GB (MP only), 175GB (all game modes)

– Video: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 670 / GeForce GTX 1650 or Radeon HD 7950

– DirectX 12 compatible system required

– Broadband Internet connection required

Recommended Specifications (60 frames per second in most situations)

– OS: Windows 10 64 Bit (latest update)

– CPU: Intel Core i5-2500K or AMD Ryzen R5 1600X processor

– RAM: 12GB RAM

– HDD (at launch): 175GB HD space

– Video: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 970 / GTX 1660 Super or Radeon R9 390 / AMD RX 580

– DirectX 12 compatible system required

– Broadband Internet connection required

Recommended Specifications (ray tracing)

– OS: Windows 10 64 Bit (latest update)

– CPU: Intel i7-8700K or AMD Ryzen 1800X

– RAM: 16GB RAM

– HDD (at launch): 175GB HD space

– Video: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070

– DirectX 12 compatible system required

Competitive Specifications (high frames per second with high refresh monitor)

– OS: Windows 10 64 Bit (latest update)

– CPU: Intel i7-8700K or AMD Ryzen 1800X

– RAM: 16GB RAM

– HDD (at launch): 175GB HD space

– Video: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1080 / RTX 3070 or Radeon RX Vega64 Graphics

– DirectX 12 compatible system required

– Broadband Internet connection required

Ultra RTX Specifications (4K resolution at high frames per second with ray tracing)

– OS: Windows 10 64 Bit (latest Update)

– CPU: Intel i9-9900K or AMD Ryzen 3700X

– RAM: 16GB RAM

– HDD (at launch): 250GB HD space

– Video: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080

– DirectX 12 compatible system required

– Broadband Internet connection required