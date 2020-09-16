Final Fantasy XVI announced for PlayStation 5 and PC

Square Enix announced at today’s PlayStation 5 Showcase Presentation that Final Fantasy XVI is coming to both PlayStation 5 and PC.

Not much information has been revealed but a lengthy trailer was shown. Unfortunately, Final Fantasy XVI is going to be a PlayStation exclusive, which means Xbox players will have no choice but to purchase the PlayStation 5.

No release date has been revealed yet for the Final Fantasy XVI but from the looks of it, it’s still in the early development and will be released in 2021.

Comment from Naoki Yoshida

FINAL FANTASY XVI producer (that’s right, just producer) Naoki Yoshida here. How did you enjoy the trailer? The exclusive footage, comprised of both battles and cutscenes running in real-time, represents but a fraction of what our team has accomplished since the start of development on this, an all-new FINAL FANTASY game. In that span, the team’s size has grown from a handful of core members to a full-fledged unit that continues to polish and build upon what they have created so far, all to provide players an experience unmatched in terms of story and gameplay.



Our next big information reveal is scheduled for 2021, so in the meantime, I expect everyone to have fun speculating, as we have a lot in store—not only for FINAL FANTASY XVI, but for FINAL FANTASY XIV, too. Needless to say, I’ll be working hard on both!



Comment from Director Hiroshi Takai

When FINAL FANTASY I was released, I was just another player─a young student with big dreams. By the time FINAL FANTASY V was in the works, I had earned myself a seat at the developers’ table… albeit at the very end. From there, I moved “online” leaving my mark on both FINAL FANTASY XI and XIV.



And now…XVI.



From the establishment of an all new development environment, to learning the ins-and-outs of the PS5, the team and I have taken on countless challenges during our journey to bring you the sixteenth chapter in the storied FINAL FANTASY franchise. And though we’re pouring our hearts and souls into this project each and every day, it may still be some time before we can get it into your hands. However, I promise it will be worth the wait!





Check out the trailer below:

This is yet another title that will be exclusive to PlayStation, as Final Fantasy VII Remake is exclusive to that platform as well, for at least a year. Let’s hope things changes!