Destiny 2: Beyond Light launch trailer released

As we are nearing the release of the much-awaited Destiny 2: Beyond Light, Bungie released today the official launch trailer.

Destiny 2: Beyond Light is the latest expansion from Bungie that is scheduled to be released on November 10. It will be available for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC via Steam, and Stadia. For the next-gen consoles, Bungie will release a PS5 and Xbox Series version on December 8.

Here’s a quick overview of the game, via Bungie:

A new power is born out of the ancient Pyramid ship above Europa, and a dark empire has risen beneath. In the Destiny 2: Beyond Light expansion, Guardians will explore a changed universe, with a new destination, new adventures, and even new powers to explore. Key Features – Explore Europa: In Beyond Light, Guardians will be called to a new destination: Jupiter’s frozen moon of Europa. Brave the unrelenting glacial frontier, infiltrate the Golden Age Braytech facility, and uncover the secrets that lie deep under the ancient ice.

– Wield the Darkness: As a new threat emerges, so too does a mysterious new power–Stasis. Rooted in Darkness, Guardians will wield this new elemental power alongside Arc, Solar, and Void to summon epic supers and control the battlefield. Titans, Warlocks and Hunters will each use Stasis in a different way.

– A New Raid: Below the frozen tundra of Europa lies the Deep Stone Crypt. For decades it has remained dormant. Guardians will test their skill and teamwork in this brand new six-person raid, where glorious rewards await.

– The Rise of Eramis: The splintered houses of the Fallen have rallied and built their new empire on Europa, united under the banner of the Fallen Kell of Darkness, Eramis. Abandoned by the Traveler and left by the Light, Eramis is on her own journey into the Darkness, and towards a collision course with Guardians.

Check out the official launch trailer for Destiny 2: Beyond Light below: