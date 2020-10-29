Bugsnax Is A Free PlayStation Plus Title

Developer Young Horses has announced that their game Bugsnax will be free for PlayStation Plus members when the game come out next month.



The PS5 version of Bugsnax will be free when the game launches with the new console on November 12th, 2020.



It has been noted only the PS5 version of the game is free to PlayStation Plus owners. It’s not free for PS4 or PC owners.



If you buy the game on PS4, you will get free access to the PS5 version. If you buy the PS5 version with money, you get the PS4 version too! PS Plus members only get the PS5 version itself.

The game will be on sale for $24.99 USD if you want to buy it outright without PS Plus. It has been noted it will take you 6 to 10 hours to complete the game.