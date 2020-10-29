Disgaea 6: Defiance of Destiny Gets a New Trailer

Following the reveal of Disgaea 6: Defiance of Destiny, NIS released a new trailer focusing on changes and the franchises history.

While it gives players a brief idea of how things have changed, or at least slightly improved, from its original adventure, there are always things that can be improved. Here we have new mechanics and the ever popular insanely high numbers.

Even though Japan is set to get Disgaea 6: Defiance of Destiny on Jan. 28, 2021 for PS4 and Switch, those in North America will need to wait until Summer 2021. Also, please note, outside of Japan this is a Switch exclusive.