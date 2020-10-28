No More Heroes and No More Heroes 2: Desperate Struggle available now for Switch

Each title is available at a launch discount price of $17.99

XSEED Games announced both No More Heroes and No More Heroes 2: Desperate Struggle are available now for Switch via the Nintendo eShop.

Both No More Heroes and No More Heroes 2 are remastered with high-definition textures, improved system font, additional language support, and more. Each title is available at a launch discount price of $17.99.

Here’s an overview for both titles, via Nintendo:

No More Heroes Fight your way to the top in the HD remaster of everyone’s favorite assassin action game! After being ranked #11 in the United Assassins Association, Travis Touchdown puts his trusty beam katana to the test as he faces off against the world’s top 10 assassins in deadly battle. Key Features

– It’s a long way to the top, but this all-American otaku won’t stop until he’s the #1 assassin, baby!

– Burn rubber through the coastal city of Santa Destroy on Travis’ motorbike, the Schpeltiger!

– Unlock a devastating arsenal of pro-wrestling moves—from Power Bombs to Brain Busters.

– Unleash the powerful Dark Side to mow down the competition and show ’em who’s boss! No More Heroes 2: Desperate Struggle Continue the fight in the HD remaster of the sequel to the original assassin action game! Three years after Travis Touchdown was ranked #1 by the United Assassins Association, he finds himself falling down the ranks to #51. To make things worse, another assassin—Skelter Helter—swears revenge against Travis for the death of his brother. Fueled by his own desires and a thirst for vengeance, the ultimate otaku assassin unsheathes his beam katana once again and plunges headfirst into an all-new battle! Key Features – Dual-wield beam katanas as Travis Touchdown to dial the hack-and-slash insanity up to 11!

– Jump through combat as the agile Shinobu or leave foes in the dust as Travis’ brother, Henry.

– Experience a blast from the past by playing 8-bit minigames to earn money and power up!

Check out below the video Nintendo showcased at today’s Mini presentation for No More Heroes I & II for Switch: