The Elder Scrolls Online: Gates of Oblivion teaser trailer released

Bethesda and Zenimax Online Studios released today the teaser trailer for The Elder Scrolls Online: Gates of Oblivion during The Game Awards 2020.

Gates of Oblivion is the next chapter/expansion in Bethesda’s The Elder Scrolls Online. A global reveal event will tackle more about the upcoming expansion on January 21, 2020, at 2PM PT. Fans can look forward to a new storyline, new content “that will take you and your companions to the very edge of oblivion.”

Currently, The Elder Scrolls Online has the on-going the Dark Heart of Skyrim year-long adventure. For The Elder Scrolls fans looking to see more of Skyrim should definitely jump in and try out the game before Gates of Oblivion launches on June 2021.

An ancient evil emerges from the depths, intent on devouring the souls of Skyrim. A dark tide of monsters rise from Blackreach and threatens to plunge all of Tamriel into darkness.

Check out the teaser trailer below:

The Elder Scrolls Online is available now for PS4, Xbox One, Stadia, and PC via Steam. A PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series version will be released at a later date. Check back with us early next month for our coverage of the next chapter/expansion. Stay tuned.