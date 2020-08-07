Bugsnax Gameplay Trailer Released

For anyone excited for the quirky family game Bugsnax, you might be delighted to hear a new gameplay trailer was released.

Young Horses had this to say about the upcoming title:

Today, as part of the latest PlayStation State of Play, developer Young Horses has shown off the first ever gameplay trailer for their whimsical, narrative-driven adventure game Bugsnax. Since its reveal, the mysterious half-bug, half-snack creatures have captured the imagination of curious players around the world, but many have wondered, “What actually is Bugsnax?” Today’s trailer showcases what players can expect when they first arrive on Snaktooth Island, and a glimpse at the mysteries it holds. Use traps and sauces to capture Bugsnax On top of being tasty, each of the 100 different species of Bugsnax have their own behaviors and patterns. Use that journalistic know-how! Observe and take notes to discover which handy traps, tasty sauces, and witty strategies can get the job done. Young Horses

Meet and help out Grumpuses You’re not alone on Snaktooth Island! Fuzzy and eccentric pioneers known as Grumpuses have also followed Elizabert Megafig in search of Bugsnax. They have created the cozy settlement of Snaxburg, but all is not well in this tasty paradise. Solve their Bugsnax related problems and personal drama to make Snaxburg a thriving community! Break the biggest story of your career Bugsnax themselves are not the only mystery on this island. Elizabert Megafig has gone missing! Interview the Grumpuses of Snaxburg to connect the dots and find out what happened. Perhaps Snaktooth Island is more than it seems. Young Horses

Currently Bugsnax is set to release for PlayStation 4, 5 and PC this holiday season.