Rumor: Xbox Series S, Price Points, Release Date and More Revealed

Right now there is a lot of frustration directed towards next generation and a lot of it is perfectly understandable. Currently we know, or are at least insistently told, it will happen this year, yet practically everything about the next generation of consoles is completely unknown, to the point where today’s leaks confirm the existence of another Xbox model, despite releasing in a couple months. Thankfully, a number of people have came out with some information on the upcoming Xbox console that might result in us finally learning a bit more about the upcoming generation.

Brad Sams, executive editor at Thurott, got the ball rolling by uploading a video showcasing gamings currently worst kept secret, the Xbox Series S and suggesting it will have a $299.99 price point.

Based off more recent Microsoft products, like controllers and Game Pass, Microsoft themselves have suggested there would be an S model of the upcoming Xbox Series X, giving the rumor some weight. To further this, Daniel Ahmad (ZhugeEX), confirmed the design but not the price and offered some insight into the models.

This is basically part of Microsoft's two SKU push for the Xbox next gen family.



The Series X being a high end, high spec, high price console.



The Series S being a mid range, mid spec, low price console.



Both running the same next gen games. — Daniel Ahmad (@ZhugeEX) September 8, 2020

This should be fairly expected, especially given the price point, that could offer some interesting competition.

Finally, Windows Central also threw their hat in the ring confirming the previous reveals are accurate, meaning that is what the Xbox Series S will look like and it will cost $299.99, along with suggesting the Xbox Series X will cost $499.99, with both releasing on Nov. 10, 2020.

Right now nothing is confirmed, though a lot of other factors give these rumors weight. A lot of players strongly believe a next-generation consoles will cost in the range of $600 and that may or may not be too much, so a $500 price point will be much easier for people to swallow. We also previously saw a potential leaked Target listing suggesting some kind of Xbox hardware would cost $299, along with the aforementioned official Xbox documents that confirm the Xbox Series S is an actual thing.

Given all this information is coming out at once, we might see Microsoft finally confirm these things and that will ultimately lead to Sony doing the same thing. Some people are already speculating PS5 preorders might open up this or next week, so we’re clearly at the point where, even if some of the information here is wrong, we will get the actual information shortly.