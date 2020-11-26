Greedfall coming to Xbox Series and PS5

Will have additional content when it releases

Focus Home Interactive announced today that Greedfall will be coming to Xbox Series and PlayStation 5 in the near future.

When Greedfall launches on Xbox Series and PlayStation 5, it will have additional content. No additional information or the release date were revealed.

Here’s an overview of the game, via Steam:

Explore uncharted new lands as you set foot on a remote island seeping with magic, and filled with riches, lost secrets, and fantastic creatures. Forge this new world’s destiny, as you befriend or betray companions and entire factions. With diplomacy, deception and force, become part of a living, evolving world—influence its course and shape your story. Key Features – Engage in a Core Role-Playing Experience – Achieve quests and complete objectives in a multitude of different ways – through combat, diplomacy, deception, or stealth.

– Complete Freedom in Character Progression – Play as a male or female, customize your appearance, and freely choose your abilities, spells and skills.

– Delve into a Mysterious World of Magic – Begin a grand journey and uncover ancient secrets protected by supernatural beings, manifestations of the island’s earthly magic.

Greedfall first debuted on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam in August 2019. As soon as more information was released in regards to the next-gen version, we’ll let you know. Stay tuned.