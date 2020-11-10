Xbox Game Pass getting Final Fantasy VIII Remastered, Destiny 2: Beyond Light, and more

EA Play available now; Coming to PC on December 15

Microsoft announced today several titles that will be coming to Xbox Game Pass for both console and PC sometime this November.

One of the notable titles coming to Xbox Game Pass includes Final Fantasy VIII Remastered, Destiny 2: Beyond Light, Gears Tactics, Planet Coaster, and more.

Here are more details, via Microsoft:

■ EA Play Coming to Xbox Game Pass for PC on December 15

This one isn’t a single game but a whole Play List of them for you PC players—coming December 15, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and Xbox Game Pass for PC members will be able to download and play games from the EA Play library on Windows 10 PCs via the EA Desktop app currently in beta!

■ EA Play Available on Xbox Consoles with Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Tomorrow

Starting November 10, EA Play will be available on Xbox consoles as part of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate at no additional cost! EA Play is bringing more than 60 of EA’s biggest and best games like FIFA 20, Titanfall 2, and Need for Speed Heat, as well as some of EA’s most popular franchises like Battlefield, Mass Effect, Skate, and The Sims.

■ Select EA Play Games Available on Android via Cloud Gaming

We’re also adding these games to the growing list of titles available on Android via cloud gaming—they’ll be available beginning November 10:

Dragon Age: Inquisition

Madden NFL 20

Mass Effect: Andromeda

Mirror’s Edge Catalyst

Plants vs. Zombies Garden Warfare 2

The Sims 4

Unravel 2

■ Coming Soon

November 9

Gears Tactics (Android & Console) – Gears Tactics is the fast-paced, turn-based strategy game from one of the most-acclaimed video game franchises—Gears of War. Outnumbered and fighting for survival, recruit and command your squad to hunt down an evil mastermind who makes monsters.

November 10

Destiny 2: Beyond Light (Android & Console) – A new power is born out of the ancient Pyramid ship above Europa’s frozen frontier, and a dark empire has risen beneath, united under the banner of the Fallen Kell of Darkness, Eramis. Join your fellow Guardians and bring down the empire at any cost – even if it means wielding the Darkness itself.

(Android & Console) – Welcome to a new era in coaster park simulation! Bring your ideas to life with easy-to-use tools, manage all aspects of your expanding empire, and harness the world’s best creations from an endlessly creative community in the Frontier Workshop. Guests react in real-time as you set prices, place scenery, and install exciting new attractions. Keep them entertained so attendance figures—and profits—skyrocket. Tetris Effect: Connected (Console & PC) – Tetris Effect: Connected is the original game with all-new co-op and competitive online and local multiplayer modes! This is Tetris like you’ve never seen it, or heard it, or felt it before—an incredibly addictive, unique, and breathtakingly gorgeous reinvention of one of the most popular puzzle games of all time.

November 12

Final Fantasy VIII Remastered (Console & PC) – It is a time of war. The Republic of Galbadia, under the influence of the sorceress Edea, mobilizes its great armies against the other nations of the world. Squall and other members of SeeD, an elite mercenary force, join hands with Rinoa, a resistance fighter, to fight against Galbadia’s tyrannical rule and to prevent Edea from fulfilling her ultimate goal.

November 17

ARK: Survival Evolved: Explorer’s Edition (Android, Console & PC) [email protected] – Combining the base game (already available with Xbox Game Pass) with 3 massive Expansion Packs, ARK: Survival Evolved Explorer’s Edition is an ultimate way to get even more dinosaur action! The Explorer’s Edition gives you access to the mega hit ARK: Survival Evolved as well as the Scorched Earth, Aberration, and Extinction expansion packs, adding nearly 900 hours of gameplay! Each downloadable content is available for individual download as well.

November 19

River City Girls (Android, Console & PC) [email protected] – In this all-new entry in the legendary beat-’em-up series, hot-blooded heroes Kunio and Riki have been captured, leaving it to their hard-hitting girlfriends, Kyoko and Misako, to serve up some payback. As you punch and kick your way across town—either solo or with a friend in local co-op—you’ll gain new skills, chow down on power-ups, wield an assortment of weapons, and unleash an arsenal of combos, throws, and special attacks that will leave the bad guys crying for mama—all in outrageous 16-bit style! The awesome action is punctuated by manga story panels, anime cutscenes, and an epic synth-pop soundtrack. It’s an old-school rumble for a new generation!

■ Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Perks: Disney+* 30-Day Free Trial

Starting today, new users can get a 30-day trial* of Disney+ now with their Xbox Game Pass Ultimate membership. Epic movies, series, and originals from the world’s best storytellers are waiting. Experience Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, and National Geographic now!

*Valid for new Disney+ subscribers only. 18-plus only. After trial, Disney+ automatically renews at $6.99 per month until you cancel. Subject to Disney+ Subscriber Agreement. Limited time offer. One per account. Available in AU, AT, BE, CA, DK, FI, DE, IE, IT, NL, NZ, NO, PT, ES, SE, CH, GB, US. Claim by January 31, 2021. Redeem by March 2, 2021.

■ Downloadable Content / Game Updates

Age of Wonders: Planetfall Paid Downloadable Content – Xbox Game Pass members can use their membership discount to get paid downloadable content up to 10 percent off! On November 10, Paradox will launch Star Kings, the latest expansion for the turn-based / 4X strategy game, Age of Wonders: Planetfall. Unite the shattered Star Union and bring peace to the galaxy once and for all! Suit up in giant battle mechs and take on this sacred charge as the noble Paladins of the new Oathbound faction. The future is in your hands as you forge your own custom empire that will unify all factions forever.

■ Leaving November 16