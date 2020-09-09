Xbox Series S officially revealed

Xbox Series S officially revealed
Launches November 10; World Premiere trailer released

Microsoft officially revealed Xbox Series S today and announces that it will launch on November 10 for $299.99.

Xbox Series S is the low-end and affordable version of the Xbox Series family that features the following:

  • Nearly 60 percent smaller than Xbox Series X
  • All-digital
  • 1440p resolution at up to 120 frames per second
  • DirectX ray tracing
  • Variable rate shading
  • Variable refresh rate
  • Ultra-low latency
  • Custom 512 GB NVME SSD powered by Xbox Velocity Architecture
  • 4K streaming media playback
  • 4K upscaling for games

As for the Xbox Series X, it is yet to be unveiled but there are reports that both the Xbox Series X and S will launch on November 10 for $499 and $299, respectively.

Here’s the world premiere reveal trailer:

Mark Fajardo

Mark Fajardo has been the Editor-in-Chief of Just Push Start since 2009. His profession aside from being a videogame journalist is being a Registered Nurse. For those who would like to play with him, add him on PSN: JustPushStart or Xbox Live: MarkFajardo