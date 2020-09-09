Xbox Series S officially revealed

Microsoft officially revealed Xbox Series S today and announces that it will launch on November 10 for $299.99.

Xbox Series S is the low-end and affordable version of the Xbox Series family that features the following:

Nearly 60 percent smaller than Xbox Series X

All-digital

1440p resolution at up to 120 frames per second

DirectX ray tracing

Variable rate shading

Variable refresh rate

Ultra-low latency

Custom 512 GB NVME SSD powered by Xbox Velocity Architecture

4K streaming media playback

4K upscaling for games

As for the Xbox Series X, it is yet to be unveiled but there are reports that both the Xbox Series X and S will launch on November 10 for $499 and $299, respectively.

Here’s the world premiere reveal trailer: