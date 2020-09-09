Xbox Series S officially revealed

Microsoft officially revealed Xbox Series S today and announces that it will launch on November 10 for $299.99.
Xbox Series S is the low-end and affordable version of the Xbox Series family that features the following:
- Nearly 60 percent smaller than Xbox Series X
- All-digital
- 1440p resolution at up to 120 frames per second
- DirectX ray tracing
- Variable rate shading
- Variable refresh rate
- Ultra-low latency
- Custom 512 GB NVME SSD powered by Xbox Velocity Architecture
- 4K streaming media playback
- 4K upscaling for games
As for the Xbox Series X, it is yet to be unveiled but there are reports that both the Xbox Series X and S will launch on November 10 for $499 and $299, respectively.
Here’s the world premiere reveal trailer: