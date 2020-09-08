EA Removes Annoying Ads From UFC 4

EA Sports has had to remove ads from appearing in EA Sports UFC 4 this week. The ads were released a few weeks after launch.

If you played EA Sports UFC 4 a few days ago, you would have seen ads popping up during replays. There’s videos out there of replays showing an ad for Amazon’s ‘The Boys’ Season 2 TV show.



EA Sports added ads way after reviews were published last month. Many gamers felt this was a scummy move to include ads in a $60 priced video game.



An EA employee has now announced that the company has removed ads in the game. You can read the full Reddit announcement posted down below.

“I’m part of the Community team here at EA and I wanted to post here and give you all an update on this situation. Earlier this week, the team turned on ad placements in EA SPORTS UFC 4 that appeared during the “Replay” moments in gameplay. This type of advertising inventory is not new to the UFC franchise, though we have typically reserved displaying ads to specific main menu tiles or Octagon logo placement. It is abundantly clear from your feedback that integrating ads into the Replay and overlay experience is not welcome. The advertisements have been disabled by the team and we apologize for any disruption to gameplay that players may have experienced. We realize that this should have been communicated with players ahead of time and that’s on us. We want to make sure our players have the best possible experience playing EA SPORTS UFC 4, so ad integration in the Replay and overlay experience will not be reappearing in the future. Thank you for your continued feedback on EA SPORTS UFC 4. “

It’s safe to say EA will never include ads in full priced video games ever again. Ads are usually accepted for free to play mobile game only.