Rumor: Xbox Series S Console Could Be Revealed Soon

It seems as if Microsoft isn’t only going to be releasing the Xbox Series X console later this year. New evidence shows an Xbox Series S console is coming too!



A Twitter user shared packaging for a new and white Xbox Series X controller that will be released later this year. The packaging shows the console is compatible with Xbox Series X, Xbox One, Windows 10, Android, iOS and also Xbox Series S.

The Xbox Series S is rumored to be a lower priced and lower specifications console. It might even be an all digital console, although this has not been officially confirmed yet. Sony already announced a digital only version of the PS5 last month.



It will only be a matter of time until the new console gets revealed. The Xbox Series X console is due to be released in Holiday 2020. Halo Infinite is the console’s biggest launch title.