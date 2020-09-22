Quantum Error coming to Xbox Series as well

TeamKill Media revealed today that Quantum Error will be coming to Xbox Series as well, aside from the previously announced PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 versions.

Quantum Error is a “cosmic horror” first-person shooter. There’s currently no release date yet, as the game is still in development. Players can check out the developer’s GoFundMe page.

Here’s a brief overview of the game’s story, via its official website:

When the Monad Quantum Research Facility—30 miles off the shore of CA – is attacked by an unknown entity, engulfing the complex in flames and putting it into a full containment lock-down, a distress call is sent for mutual aid to the Garboa Fire Dept in San Francisco, California. Fire Chief Sturgis answers the call and sends you—Captain Jacob Thomas—your partner Shane Costa and a crew by helicopter to the Monad Facility. Your mission is simple: save as many lives from the burning complex as possible and get out. However, what starts as a rescue mission quickly plummets into darkness, when you arrive and find that things are not as they appear.

Check out the latest Quantum Error trailer revealing the Xbox Series version:

Stay tuned for more as soon as the developer reveals more about the game.