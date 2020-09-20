Sony Apologizes For PS5 Pre-order Chaos

When the PS5 was available to pre-order earlier this week, many people missed out. Sony will now try to rectify the situation.



Unlike Microsoft, Sony did not give potential customers a time and date to when PS5 pre-orders were going live. Pre-orders went live randomly and launch shipments for the console were pre-sold out rather quickly.



Sony has now apologized for not alerting its fans sooner. You can read the Twitter apology posted below.



“Let’s be honest: PS5 preorders could have been a lot smoother. We truly apologize for that. Over the next few days, we will release more PS5 consoles for preorder – retailers will share more details. And more PS5s will be available through the end of the year.”

Hopefully now more people will have the chance to own a PlayStation 5 later this year. Beforehand, it seemed like those that missed out would have had to wait until 2021!



The PlayStation 5 will be released in some countries on November 12th, and the rest of the world on November 19th. The standard console costs $499 while the digital edition is a little cheaper at $399.

