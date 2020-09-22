Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time launch trailer released

Launches October 2 for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One

With Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time launching next week, October 2, Activision released today the launch trailer, featuring the game’s new worlds, playable characters, and more.

Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time will be available for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on October 2. There’s currently no word if the game will make its way on the next-gen consoles. Players who have pre-ordered the game digitally can play the demo right away.

Check out below the Crash Bandicoot 4 Launch trailer:

Check back with us near the release date for our review coverage of Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time. Stay tuned!

Mark Fajardo

Mark Fajardo has been the Editor-in-Chief of Just Push Start since 2009. His profession aside from being a videogame journalist is being a Registered Nurse. For those who would like to play with him, add him on PSN: JustPushStart or Xbox Live: MarkFajardo