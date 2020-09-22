Frieza Is Back In Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot DLC

Bandai Namco has now announced new DLC for Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot. This new DLC will see the return of everyone’s favorite villain – Frieza.



This new Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot DLC gives Frieza his Golden form as last seen in the Dragon Ball Super anime. He will have to go up against the Super Saiyan Blue versions of Goku and Vegeta.



To know more about the DLC, you can read the official press release details posted down below.

“In this new DRAGON BALL Z: KAKAROT DLC, the fearsome boss Frieza is coming back from the dead, stronger than ever. With his new ability to transform into Golden Frieza, he will bash his opponents with devastating new attacks!

Releasing this fall, the “A NEW POWER AWAKENS – Part 2” DLC, is a boss battle episode featuring the famous duo formed by Goku and Vegeta. Pushing their control over the God’s Ki, they will be able to transform to Super Saiyan God Super Saiyan, their brand new form with a set of new fighting techniques.

“A NEW POWER AWAKENS – Part 2” can only be acquired by purchasing the Season Pass, or the “A NEW POWER AWAKENS SET” bundle.“

Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot is out now for PC, PS4 and Xbox One. The DLC will be released later this Fall.