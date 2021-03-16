DOOM Eternal ‘The Ancient Gods, Part II’ teaser trailer released

Bethesda Softworks and developer id Software released today the teaser trailer for the highly anticipated The Ancient Gods Part II DLC for DOOM Eternal that features a new campaign.

A full trailer for the Ancient Gods Part II is expected to be released on March 17.

An overview of the first part:

Your war is not over… slaying the Khan Maykr left an imbalance of power that threatens all of creation. The legions of Hell have razed the heavens, threatening to expand their control across dimensions. With the aid of an old ally, battle your way back to Urdak and decide the fate of the cosmos. Your mission is now your own. New Mission

Experience a new mission in your eternal fight against evil. Unleash your vengeance and face your greatest test as you march back to the Maykr’s realm. Defeat powerful new threats, restore order to the heavens and unearth the corruption that has thrown the universe into chaos. New Locations

From the industrial rain-swept decks of the oceanic UAC Atlantica Facility on Earth to the corpse littered Blood Swamps of Hell to the crumbling ruins of a demon-infested Urdak, you will visit epic new locations to eviscerate the armies of Hell. New Enemies

Change your tactics as you face Hell’s newest threats that add more depth and challenge to combat. Face the Spirit, an ethereal enemy that buffs other demons with added strength and speed, and the Blood Maykr – a corrupted Maykr Angel armed with a powerful staff that can be hurled with thunderbolt force.

Here’s the official teaser trailer below:

DOOM Eternal is available now for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC via Steam and Bethesda.net, and Stadia. PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, and Switch versions are planned for release at a later date.