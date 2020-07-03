PS5 And Xbox Series X Games Could Be $69.99 As Seen With NBA 2K21

Video games in the US have been around $59.99 for a while now, but this might be changing with the release of the PS5 and Xbox Series X.



2K Games has now announced NBA 2K21 and the company revealed that the PS5 and Xbox Series X versions of the game will have a standard retail price of $69.99 USD! This is $10 more than usual.



While other PS5 and Xbox Series X game prices have yet to be revealed, this could indicate that game prices in general will be rising for next gen platforms.



This is to be expected thanks to inflation as well as rising costs for game development. That being said, people don’t like the price increase if games still have microtransactions and expensive paid DLC.



There are three covers available for NBA 2K21. You can get Damian Lillard for PS4 and Xbox One. Zion Williamson is the cover boy for PS5 and Xbox Series X.



You can also get the special Mamba Edition that celebrates the legacy for the late, great Kobe Bryant. This version of the game is much more expensive costing $99.99 at launch!



Will you be receptive of video games costing $10 when the new consoles arrive later this year?