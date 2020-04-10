NBA 2K Playgrounds 2 Is Free To Play This Week

With many people needing to stay home due to Covid-19, now is the best time to boot up and play NBA 2K Playgrounds 2.



2K Sports has announced that NBA 2K Playgrounds 2 is free to play all week long. The only catch is that the game is free to play only for the PC and Xbox One versions of the game.



If you own a PS4 or Nintendo Switch, those versions of the game aren’t free to play this week.



If you choose to play the game during the free trial, your progress and in-game purchases will carry over if you eventually choose to buy the full version when the week is over.



2K Sports made the announcement of the free trial over on its official website. You can read the full announcement in full posted down below.

“NBA 2K Playgrounds 2 is free to play now through April 15 on Xbox One and Steam! The sequel to the original arcade smash hit takes street balling to the next level. Run with a massive roster of current and retired NBA players. Take on four-player online matches and three-point contests. Hoop on new and returning playgrounds around the world and more! Pick your dynamic duo, get ready to jam, and Ball Without Limits.

This is the kick-off of 2K’s Give Back Project, which offers Free Play periods for the 2K community on Xbox and Steam. Check back soon to see which 2K game will be free to play next!

Trial available on Xbox starting 12:00AM PT 4/9/20 through 11:59PM PT 4/15/20 and on Steam starting 10:00AM PT 4/9/20 through 9:59am PT 4/16/20. Progress and in-game purchases will transfer for people who purchase full game. In-app purchases are non-refundable.”