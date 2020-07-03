Mega Man VR: Targeted Virtual World!! Arcade Revealed

Capcom Plaza Ikebukuro‘s virtual reality corner will be getting a Mega Man attraction called Mega Man VR: Targeted Virtual World!! on July 18.

While very little was revealed about Mega Man VR: Targeted World!!, it will take place in the world of Mega Man 11 and we were given a brief overview of the story.

Apparently in Mega Man VR: Targeted Virtual World!! Dr. Wily is planning to take over a virtual reality world using equipment developed by Dr. Light. Naturally, you need to put a stop to his plans and keep the world safe.

Even though it is unlikely more details will formally be revealed before the July 18 release, expect impressions and other details following release.