Fallout 76 And More Being Added To Xbox Game Pass

Microsoft has now announced all of the new games that you will be able to play on Xbox One and PC if you have the Xbox Game Pass subscription.



As announced in a press release, the four new Game Pass games are Fallout 76, SOULCALIBUR VI, Crossrode and Out of the Ballpark 21. You can read about the full details below.

Out of the Park Baseball 21 (PC) [email protected] – July 1

The 21st version of the award-winning baseball strategy franchise delivers the newest features and improvements in series history! It features unprecedented depth and customization, brand-new guided experiences for newcomers and veterans, authenticity licensed by MLB and the MLBPA, and a bounty of offline and online experiences found nowhere else.

Soulcalibur VI (Console) – July 1

Prepare to clash in the retold Stage of History. Soulcalibur VI is the premier weapons-based fighter, head-to-head fighting series with a massive roster of iconic characters and special guest fighters such as Geralt from The Witcher. The heroic 3D battles transpire in a beautiful and fluid world, and now features all-new battle mechanics and characters. Pick your warrior and experience Soulcalibur’s untold history on Xbox One.

CrossCode (Console) [email protected] – July 9

If you are looking for a game with more than 30 Boss fights, over 120 enemy types, huge dungeons filled up with countless puzzles, combat skills and a ton of quests supported by a handmade music tracks with plenty of playtime, well, in that case you are looking for CrossCode! A retro action RPG set in the distant future in the veins of Secret of Mana and Zelda. Look forward to butter-smooth physics, a fast-paced combat system, engaging puzzle mechanics, all served with a gripping sci-fi story.

Fallout 76 (Console & PC) – July 9

Bethesda Game Studios, the award-winning creators of Skyrim and Fallout 4, welcome you to Fallout 76, the online multiplayer role-playing game. Work together, or not, to survive. Under the threat of nuclear annihilation, you’ll experience the largest, most dynamic world ever created in the legendary Fallout universe



New DLC add-ons are coming for Minecraft Dungeons, Sea of Thieves and State of Decay 2.



Several games are also leaving Game Pass very soon. These games listed below will no longer be playable on Game Pass after July 15th, 2020.

Blazing Chrome (Console & PC), Dead Rising 4 (Console & PC), Metal Gear Solid V (Console and PC), Timespinner (PC), Unavowed (PC) and Undertale (PC).