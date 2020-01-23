NBA 2K20 1.10 Update Patch Arrives

2K Sports has now released a brand new update to NBA 2K20. The patch should be available now to download on all platforms.



Today’s NBA 2K20 patch isn’t huge as most of the patch updates the look of many NBA players. This time the hairstyles have changed to reflect how players look in real life.



The patch notes were revealed over on the official NBA 2K Facebook page. You can read about the full details posted down below.

The following players have received Hair updates to reflect their latest real-life look: D’Angelo Russell, Austin Rivers, Nerlens Noel, Robert Covington, Jrue Holiday, Kelly Oubre Jr., Myles Turner, Marquese Chriss, Devonte Graham, Jordan Poole, Cody Martin, Terance Mann, Rondae Hollis-Jefferson.

The Duo overlay will now properly show badge upgrades in MyTEAM.

Button latency has been reduced when playing Pro-Am games, resulting in a more familiar user experience.

Addressed reported concerns where users could walk onto the court in specific Neighborhood games.

NBA 2K20 is out now for you to buy on the PC, PS4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch platforms.