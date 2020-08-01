Halo Infinite Confirmed To Have Free-To-Play Multiplayer

Microsoft has now confirmed with everyone that Halo Infinite’s multiplayer will actually be free for everyone.



This might mean you don’t even need Xbox Live Gold to play Halo Infinite’s multiplayer offering too. The official Halo Twitter page announced the following posted down below.



“Halo is for everyone. We can confirm #HaloInfinite multiplayer will be free-to-play and will support 120FPS on Xbox Series X. More details will be shared later! “

In related news, 343 also posted on a blog post that the studio will try its best to improve the graphics of the game. As seen in the reveal trailer, the graphics were criticized for not looking ‘next-gen’.



” The second theme being discussed involves visual fidelity. Negative feedback in this area includes comments around characters and objects appearing flat, simplistic and plastic-like, lighting feeling dull and flat, and object pop-in. We’ve read your comments, we’ve seen the homemade examples of retouched content, and yes we’ve heard the Digital Foundry assessments. In many ways we are in agreement here – we do have work to do to address some of these areas and raise the level of fidelity and overall presentation for the final game. The build used to run the campaign demo was work-in-progress from several weeks ago with a variety of graphical elements and game systems still being finished and polished. While some of the feedback was expected and speaks to areas already in progress, other aspects of the feedback have brought new opportunities and considerations to light that the team is taking very seriously and working to assess. We don’t have firm answers or outcomes to share yet but the team is working as quickly as possible on plans to address some of the feedback around detail, clarity, and overall fidelity. The team is committed and focused on making sure we have a beautiful world for players to explore when we launch. “

Halo Infinite will be released in Holiday 2020. The game will be available for PC, Xbox One and Xbox Series X.