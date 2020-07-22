Hellpoint for Switch delayed to sometime later in 2020

Tinybuild and developer Cradle Games have delayed the Switch version of Hellpoint from its previously announced July 30 release date to sometime later in 2020.
Per Cradle Games, the reason for the delay is to further make the Switch version as high quality as possible. This includes polishing it to the state that will require additional time. Fortunately, the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, Mac, and Linux versions will still be released as planned on July 30.
Here’s the full statement of the developer:
We at Cradle Games along with our partners at tinyBuild have to inform you that the release of Hellpoint on Nintendo Switch won’t happen on July 30 along with the other platforms—we are postponing the release to some point later in the year.
Our goal is to make the Switch port as high quality as possible, and polishing it to the desired state will require more time. We do not want to take a risk of releasing a product that we and you, our players, might not be satisfied with. As you all know, adapting a game of Hellpoint‘s size and complexity for Nintendo Switch is pretty challenging, especially for a small team such as ours, and especially under the current circumstances. With the omission of split-screen multi-player, the Switch version will be completely on par with Xbox One and PlayStation 4 versions. Our biggest remaining challenge right now is fully implementing the online multiplayer and making sure everything works as intended.
That said, Nintendo Switch release date of Hellpoint has been pushed from July 30, 2020 to 2020. Please follow us for future updates.
Windows, Linux, Mac, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One versions are to be released as planned on July 30, one week from now! We have been experiencing a great amount of interest from the gaming communities around the world, and that is truly amazing. Thank you so much for your support and for your incredible patience!