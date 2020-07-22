Hellpoint for Switch delayed to sometime later in 2020

Tinybuild and developer Cradle Games have delayed the Switch version of Hellpoint from its previously announced July 30 release date to sometime later in 2020.

Per Cradle Games, the reason for the delay is to further make the Switch version as high quality as possible. This includes polishing it to the state that will require additional time. Fortunately, the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, Mac, and Linux versions will still be released as planned on July 30.

Here’s the full statement of the developer: