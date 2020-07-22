Mafia: Definitive Edition Official Gameplay Reveal trailer released

Hangar 13 and 2K Games released today the official gameplay reveal trailer for the much-awaited Mafia: Definitive Edition.

The newest trailer released today is narrated by Hangar 13 President and Chief Creative Officer Haden Blackman. It will provide a deep dive into one of the game’s most iconic missions, “A Trip to the Country.”

Here’s an overview of the game, via 2K Games:

Part one of the Mafia crime saga—1930s, Lost Heaven, Illinois. Re-made from the ground up with a new game engine, an updated script, new cutscenes, additional gameplay sequences, and more, you’ll rise through the ranks of the Italian Mafia during the Prohibition era of organized crime. After a run-in with the mob, cab driver Tommy Angelo is thrust into a deadly underworld. Initially uneasy about falling in with the Salieri crime family, Tommy soon finds that some rewards are too big to pass up. Key Features – Remade Classic – Faithfully recreated from the ground up, with a new game engine, expanded story, new and refined modern gameplay features, re-recorded orchestral score, and more. This is the Mafia you remember, only much more.

– Play a Mob Movie – Live the life of a Prohibition-era gangster and rise through the ranks of the Mafia in a cinematic experience, with new story elements like a revised script, brand new cutscenes, and re-recorded voice acting.

– Lost Heaven, Illinois – Recreated 1930s cityscape filled with interwar architecture, cars, and culture to see, hear, and interact with.

Mafia: Definitive Edition will be available for PS4, Xbox One, PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store, and Stadia on September 25.