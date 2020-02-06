The Outer Worlds for Switch delayed

Private Division announced today that The Outer World for Switch has been delayed from its original March 6 release date to an unannounced date.

Per the developer, the reason for the delay is due to the Corona Virus outbreak that is impacting the team working on the port. However, with the delay comes with good news. Instead of releasing a boxed game that has a digital code where players can redeem, Private Division will now release a physical version on the cartridge.

Here’s the official statement regarding The Outer Worlds being delayed for Switch:

We’re delaying @OuterWorlds on Nintendo Switch due to the coronavirus impacting the Virtuos team working on the port, to provide them enough time to finish development. We’ll now be releasing the physical version on cartridge. Once we have a new launch date, we’ll let you know! — Private Division (@PrivateDivision) February 6, 2020

Find below an overview of the game, via Nintendo:

The Outer Worlds is a new single-player sci-fi RPG from Obsidian Entertainment and Private Division. As you explore a space colony, the character you decide to become will determine how this player-driven story unfolds. In the corporate equation for the colony, you are the unplanned variable.

We’ll let you know once a new date has been revealed. Stay tuned. While The Outer Worlds for Switch has been delayed, please note that the game is available on other platforms.

The Outer Worlds is available now for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. Check out our review of the PS4 version.