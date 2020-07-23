Dragon Quest XI S: Echoes of An Elusive Age – Definitive Edition coming to Xbox

Microsoft announced today during today’s Xbox Games Showcase pre-show that Dragon Quest XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age – Definitive Edition will be coming to PS4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam on December 4.

Dragon Quest XI: Echoes of an Elusive Age first debuted on PlayStation 4 and 3DS in July 2017 in Japan, and for PlayStation 4 and PC in September 2018 worldwide. Dragon Quest XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age – Definitive Edition was then released for the Switch that features numerous new content, and more.

Here’s an overview of the Switch version, via Nintendo:

You are the Luminary, the hunted hero who will protect the land from destruction in the latest RPG from the iconic Dragon Quest series. With a ragtag band of adventurers, you’ll engage in well-balanced, turn-based battles and embark on quests across the kingdom of Erdrea. Forge gear, develop party members’ skills, and alter their outfits without changing gear in this edition of the game! This version also lets you ride and attack with monsters on the field to earn experience points, as well as change between HD or 16-bit visuals, symphonic or synth music, and English or Japanese audio. Complete the tale with new character-focused stories, and travel to past Dragon Quest worlds! Across the land, you’ll meet the mysterious Tockles—creatures that allow you to visit 2D, 16-bit versions of areas from popular entries in the series like Dragon Quest IV and Dragon Quest VIII! It’s fun to see these classic worlds reimagined in retro style, meshing perfectly with the main game’s 2D mode. Like all past Dragon Quest games, this one’s character designs are based on the signature style of famed artist Akira Toriyama. Paired with the voiced dialogue, the rich personalities of your most loyal companions and fiercest enemies are brought to life, so you can fully immerse yourself in this quest to discover the Luminary’s true heritage and awaken your power. For a greater challenge, start the game with the Draconian Quest setting, and capture your favorite moments with Photo Mode!

Check out the Dragon Quest XI for Xbox announcement trailer below:

Dragon Quest XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age is available now for Switch. Check out our review for more information.