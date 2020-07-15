Audeze Announces Penrose, an Exciting New Wireless Gaming Headset

Earlier today Audeze revealed Penrose, a new addition to their gaming headset line up.

There are a couple things that make Penrose an interesting headset. In addition to being designed with PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X in mind, it has a number of exciting features. These include impressive 100mm planar magnetic drivers, Bluetooth 5.0, with support for SBC and AAC codecs and a 2.4 ghz wireless dongle; there is a strong emphasis put on microphone quality.

The Penrose microphone was engineered to bring enhanced voice quality for chat and streaming. Its flexible boom construction makes positional adjustments effortless, and built-in noise filters reduce up to 20dB of background sound so players can communicate with greater confidence. Audeze Penrose Press Release

Given the wireless capabilities, there are two versions of this headset. The normal Penrose version is blue and designed to give wireless capabilities to PlayStation. Xbox owners will want to purchase Penrose X, which includes a vibrant green flare and Xbox functionality.

While Audeze is expecting to ship early Sept. 2020, the first 1000 pre-orders will get a $50 discount. This brings the already affordable price of $299 down to $249, putting it in a rather interesting position.

Based off what we’ve seen with Mobius and have said about the HyperX Cloud Orbit S in the past, Penrose should be able to compete with popular choices like Astro A50 and SteelSeries Arctis Pro Wireless. Time will tell but you might want to keep an eye on this headset, especially if you’re a fan of planar headphones.