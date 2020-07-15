Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice coming to Stadia

Activision and developer FromSoftware announced today that the critically acclaimed Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice will be coming to Stadia sometime this Fall.

There’s no definite release date as to when it’s coming but Stadia owners can look forward to the Stadia release in a few months. Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice is currently available across all platforms: Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC via Steam.

Here’s an overview of the game, via FromSoftware:

Carve your own path to vengeance in the award-winning action-adventure game from the creators of Dark Souls. Embark on a quest to regain your honor and fight vicious enemies in a dark and twisted world. Unleash an arsenal of deadly prosthetic tools and powerful ninja abilities while you blend stealth, vertical traversal, and visceral head to head combat. Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice was named 2019’s Game of the Year at The Game Awards.

Check out below the announcement trailer of Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice for Stadia: