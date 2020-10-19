Aukey 12-in-1 USB-C Hub Review

With the new consoles release fast approaching, there are a number of key accessories players will want to consider. Among the less considered but more important is a USB hub. With more accessories using that connection, including headphones, keyboards, mice, external devices, and more, it makes things kind of tricky. And, even if the system itself has a couple of extra ports on the back, something like a hub can give things a cleaner look and better overall feel. With this in mind, we were lucky enough to get an Aukey 12-in-1 USB-C hub. Is it everything you could want or something that falls short?

Unlike the other Aukey products we’ve reviewed, the 12-in-1 USB-C hub comes rather plain cardboard box. On the top, there is simple text that indicates what it is, an equally basic drawing of the product with no information on the features it possesses. Inside is the hub itself, an Aukey warranty sticker, and a rather simple user manual. Inside is a rather basic explanation of what it can do, as the HDMI ports, support 4K 30hz and similar information.

As for the hub itself, it both looks and feels like a rather premium product. Since it’s made out of aluminum alloy, it has a nice look and is cool to the touch. The USB-C connection also has the same material, showing more attention to detail. It’s the type of product you could connect to something like a game console, MacBook, or Surface and not feel like it’s out of place. The downside is the rather ugly font used to note USB 2.0 and USB 3.0 on the more commonly used side. That aside, it’s a fantastic looking product that makes sense as a stationary hub for a game console or command center for someone on the move.

Ports are where this hub really comes out on top. On the main side you have two USB-A ports with 2.0 and another two that support 3.0, with a single USB-C 3.0. On the side opposite to the cord, there is an ethernet connection and VGA, making it super easy to improve your internet speeds or connect a monitor. Finally, on the remaining side, there are two HDMIs for monitors, another USB-C that doubles as a source for power, and a card reader. This gives you a lot of options, in a nice and simple form factor. You won’t have issues carrying it around or finding a place for it, furthering the versatility.

Having tested it a fair bit, it functions in the best possible way, as expected. I never really had an issue getting power to my devices or having things show up on my Surface or PS4. This makes it a solid choice to not only leave some ports on the system open but also clean up the wires/decrease the length. Or, if nothing else, make it easier to remove them as needed. The only downside is that it doesn’t come with a USB-C to USB-A adapter if you’re going to use it on something like a PS4. Still, for the money, it’s a solid choice.

Aukey 12-in-1 USB-C Hub Review – Verdict

When push comes to shove, the Aukey 12-in-1 USB-C hub is a pretty good option for anyone looking to expand their USB ports. It looks nice enough to pair perfectly with a high-end machine, with enough ports and options to beat out a number of similarly priced items. While some of them might be a little more streamlined, the additional ports make it an easy choice. Throw in the ability to use it on other devices and other functions you might use in the future and it’s a fantastic choice for anyone looking to get more and want a more stylish option.

[Editor’s Note: Aukey 12-in-1 USB-C hub was provided to us for review purposes.]