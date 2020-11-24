EPOS GSP 602 Review

Perhaps the most interesting thing about sound is how different the same song can sound under a variety of conditions. Even basic things like a receiver can have a substantial impact on how the content is presented. Across our various tech reviews, we’ve looked at a wide range of products that have different philosophies as to how these things should be presented, with the latest being EPOS’ GSP 602. With their latest entry in the gaming space they offer a unique look, stunning color, and signature sound but how does it stack up to other headsets?

Right off the bat EPOS makes a statement with their packaging. Dark colors, striking contrasts, and flash are replaced with a sterile white box with soothing blues and minimalist design. Very little about the box suggests it’s a gaming product, something that would likely stand out in a retail setting, with EPOS relying on the product to do the talking, over packaging.

Inside the headphones are comfortably resting between foam inserts, with the manual and cords in a box below. Please note, EPOS decided to use 2.5mm, so you’ll need to use the included cord but they were nice enough to include two braided cables, one for 3.5mm and another for multi-port sound cards on PC.

For this review, we were lucky enough to receive the GSP 602 from their 600 series of headphones, which gave us a delightful navy and orange color. As a result, they look less like gaming headphones and something out of the ‘70s. It’s a striking design that is only furthered by the build quality.

Having used a lot of headphones, it’s clear EPOS built these to last. Many of the finer points have thick metal pieces and the overall design removes the need to move them too far. This gives them a cool and functional look that you don’t typically see at this price point, much less in the gaming category.

Typically I don’t mention comfort in these reviews, but I did not experience any issues with GSP 602 after long periods of gaming. I could simply pop them on, play for a couple of hours, and feel fine. This is especially true for my ears, which fit perfectly in the earpads. That said, it might take some time to find the right fit due to it being hard to gauge.

While all of this is great, it doesn’t really matter if they fail in terms of sound. Going back to the introduction, GSP 602 has a sound profile that is a lot different from any other headset I’ve used. What stood out the most is the way they handle the bass, something EPOS did on purpose to prevent bass shadow. The idea is complicated, yet easy to explain and understand.

When headphones mention features like enhanced footsteps, bass boost, or honestly anything that singles out a specific sound, it’s a simple way of saying they’re balanced in a way that brings out the desired effect. EPOS designed their 600 series around recreating a more natural sound, so you might not get room-shaking bass but that explosion won’t prevent you from hearing hostile forces rushing and being surprised by their attack. In theory that is fine but in practice it will vary.

Even as someone who isn’t particularly fond of bass, I found it left a lot to be desired. Worlds felt flat and hollow, making intense firefights and explosive finishes far less climatic. Similar things happened with music, turning songs I am used to hearing with a strong drum beat into more of a light tap. However, this profile offered some interesting advantages.

During my tests, I found a lot of things I didn’t normally pick up on being more pronounced than before. For example, reloading my sniper in Destiny 2 offered a more realistic metal ping and clicks than I was used to or similarly priced headsets we previously covered. It also did, in fact, make it easier to make out incoming threats. When fighting Marcos in Godfall, he went from being a titanic force of power and might to a guy in fancy armor that is rushing me from behind. It’s a lot of little things like that GSP 602 brought out and something that would absolutely stand out for someone more familiar with that type of sound profile or wants, what I could see, being a more accurate representation of how it would sound if you were actually there. Especially for dialogue, as voices better resonated with GSP 602 than other headsets.

Another surprising advantage was the mic. Even testing it against more expensive headsets it proved a bit more clear and better able to capture my voice. Even with others, they preferred GSP 602 over some more common mainstays like the Cloud II or LS41. It won’t beat an external mic but it did provide enough all-around value to see opting out of needing it.

EPOS GSP 602 Review – Verdict

Where things become tricky for GSP 602 is figuring out if they’re right for you. Those use to a more bass-heavy sound might not like them, but competitive gamers might prefer the more natural sound. By allowing a more natural sound experience, something like footsteps is easier to detect and it brings out some finer points. Given the mic quality is good, the build quality is nice and the color is delightful, there is a lot to enjoy provided you understand what you’re getting into.

