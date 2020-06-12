Horizon Forbidden West Formally Revealed for PS5

Following some hints earlier this week and earlier reports that Horizon will be a trilogy, Horizon Forbidden West was revealed for PS5.

Sony describes the title as follows:

Horizon Forbidden West continues Aloy’s story as she moves west to a far-future America to brave a majestic, but dangerous frontier where she’ll face awe-inspiring machines and mysterious new threats. Sony Interactive Entertainment

While no release date was given, the trailer shows just how far the franchise as come and we’re excited to see what else has changed.