Pragmata Revealed for PS5, Xbox Series X and PC

In addition to Resident Evil Village, Capcom announced Pragmata for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and PC.

Capcom describes the new IP as follows:

Set in a dystopian near-future on Earth’s Moon, Pragmata will take you on an unforgettable, adventure, powered by the next generation of gaming hardware.

Our development team is hard at work on this brand new game title, making full use of new next-gen tech, such as ray-tracing, to create a breathtaking and immersive sci-fi setting like never before.

Capcom