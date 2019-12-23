Horizon Zero Dawn Comic Revealed

For those looking for more Horizon Zero Dawn story, you’re in luck, as there is a new comic set to release sometime next year.

This news came via a rather surprising tweet by Titan Comics, revealing comic 0 will be part of Free Comic Day 2020. What makes this news so unexpected isn’t the series is getting a comic, as much as revealing it as a freebie for an event set for May 2, 2020, which is roughly five months from now.

Along with the news, a bit was revealed about the comic. It will be written by Anne Toole, who wrote the original game, with the story set sometime after the first game. Odds are this comic will serve as something of a bridge between Horizon Zero Dawn and the rumored sequel or flesh out some of the finer points left out of the original. There is certainly enough space to expand upon and plenty of characters that could be used to really build out the world.

Along with the news, here is the official overview of the series: