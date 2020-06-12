PlayStation 5 Hardware Revealed; Includes Multiple Models

After months of speculation Sony has finally revealed some new information on PlayStation 5, including versions of the final design.

Similar to Xbox, Sony revealed there will be two versions of PlayStation 5. One will feature an Ultra Blu-Ray Disc player and another will be strictly digital. However, no further details or pricing was given.

Before you get too disappointed, Wario64 noticed a placeholder on Amazon that might have some insight into what we can expect from the new console.

PlayStation 5 2TB placeholder listing on Amazon UK says it's £599.99. No link posted to Amazon but someone was able to order it apparently https://t.co/f7QUdXsdGu pic.twitter.com/1SEEInbeHP — Wario64 (@Wario64) June 10, 2020

If this holds true, giving the system 2TB of storage would be a massive win. With so much talk of how powerful the SSD is, it would be a bit underwhelming if we didn’t have the storage to make full or at least good use out of it. It also lists a price, though that is a point of contention.

While £599.99 exceeds the price players were expecting, you might be terrified to learn that comes out to being roughly $750. Though, Wario64 himself noted PlayStation 4 originally had a placeholder price of $1,000 on Amazon before going significantly cheaper.

It will be interesting to see where price ultimately lands but at least we got some new information on the system and yes, it can be laid flat.