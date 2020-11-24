Deathloop reveals DualSense features

Bethesda Softworks and developer Arkane Lyon revealed today details on the DualSense controller features for their upcoming Deathloop for the PlayStation 5.

According to Bethesda, playing Deathloop with the DualSense controller will make every weapon that you use feel unique in your hands. Whenever you fire a gun or swing, the way it feels will be different through the DualSense controller. Pretty much, expect more realism when playing the game – especially with the Haptic Feedback feature as well.

Here are more details, via Bethesda:

Dynamic Weapons

Trapped in a timeloop, desperate to find a way out… The island of Blackreef is chaotic, to say the least, especially when you’re Colt. With every single inhabitant out for your blood, you’re going to need a killer arsenal if you’re going to survive long enough to take out your targets and free yourself from this prison. An arsenal that feels as good as it looks, because this is an Arkane game after all, and style is everything. With Deathloop’s dynamic weapons, every weapon will feel unique in your hands. From the way it fires or swings, to the way it reloads or connects with its target, you’ll feel the difference through the DualSense controller.

Take the PT-6 Spiker, for example. This silenced nailgun is a brutal piece of art, and with the dynamic weapon system, you will feel each nail fall into the magazine with granularity every time you reload your weapon. Feel the resistance of the adaptive trigger as you hold to align your shot, and the immediate recoil and discharge when you fire.

Realistic Weapons Systems

Every time you die on Blackreef or the loop restarts, it’s a chance to get better. You learn. You grow. You get more badass weapons and abilities. But when you first start out, you might be working with a lower-tier weapon. Something maybe a little rusty and prone to jamming. When a low-tier weapon is jammed, your trigger button will be blocked halfway, giving you instantaneous feedback even before the animation notifies you. It’s a momentary setback that could force you to retreat for a beat while you fix it. As you’re watching your character on-screen punch the gun to get it in working order, you’ll feel a correlating strike in your controller, activating the mechanism to unjam it.

Haptic Mobility

It’s not just your weapon’s actions that will have a unique feel through the controller (unless you consider Colt to be a weapon himself, which might be a safe consideration). Every type of movement your character makes will provide a different sensation, whether you’re running, sliding, climbing, sneaking, or teleporting your way through Blackreef.

You’ll even notice the stark contrast of distinct types of surfaces as you battle through various environments – from the harsh, bumpy feedback you’ll feel as you’re sliding down a rough rooftop, to the muted thumping input as you land in the snow.

DualSense Controller Speaker

Deathloop doesn’t just let you feel the action through your controller. Thanks to the DualSense controller speaker, you’ll hear the action coming from your hands. Each bullet that whizzes past your head (or hits it). Julianna’s taunts echoing from your own personal radio as she tracks your every move across the island of Blackreef. The dry click of your weapon trigger as you’ve just fired your last bullet and run out of ammo. Each sound perfectly complements the events on-screen and the sensations coming from your controller.