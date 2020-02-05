The PlayStation 5 Website Has Gone Live

Sony hasn’t said much about the PlayStation 5 yet, but the official website has now launched promising more info about the console is hitting very soon.



The official website just says the PlayStation 5 will be launching in Holiday 2020 and it also reveals the official logo that was seen at CES 2020. It also says the following statement as seen posted down below.

“We’ve begun to share some of the incredible features you can expect from PlayStation 5, but we’re not quite ready to fully unveil the next generation of PlayStation. Sign up below to be among the first to receive updates as we announce them, including news on the PS5 release date, PS5 price and the upcoming roster of PS5 launch games.”

Seven years ago, Sony announced more features of the then new PS4 console in February and then revealed what it actually looked like at E3 that same year.



As for the PS5, it won’t be at E3 since Sony is skipping the event yet again. It’s rumored Sony will be holding its own events to hype up the launch of the new console coming out later this year.



Not much is known about the PlayStation 5 yet, other than PS4 games will be backwards compatible. Not to mention one of the launch games for the new system will be Godfall.



As always, JPS will keep you updated with all the latest PS5 news once info drops very soon!