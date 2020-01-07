Sony Reveals The Official PlayStation 5 Logo

Sony didn’t announce any big news at CES 2020, although the company did finally reveal the official logo for the PlayStation 5.



The PlayStation 5 will be dubbed the PS5 as expected, and the logo can be seen above. It’s pretty much the same font that Sony has been using for many years now.



The PS5 also has the following features as announced by Sony:

3D Audio Sound

Haptics/Adaptive Triggers

Ultra High Speed SSD

Hardware based ray tracing

Ultra HD Blu-ray

In terms of the PS4, the console continues to be Sony’s second best selling home console of all time. The PS4 has now sold over 106 million units worldwide. This is a bit lower than the PS2 which sold over 155 million units in its lifetime.



As for games, the PS4 has sold a total of 1.15 billion games sold . There are also over 103 million monthly PSN users and 38.8 million of them have also subscribed to PS Plus.



The PSVR is doing well for itself as well as the headset has sold over 5 million units so far.

The PS5 will be released later this year during the Fall and Holiday season. Sony did announce more details of the console will be announced in the months to come!