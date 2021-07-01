The Last of Us Part 2 1.09 Update Patch Notes Are Here

It’s been a while since the last update for The Last of Us Part 2, but a new patch has been released today.



If you have the game, you can see that The Last of Us Part 2 has been updated to version 1.09. Unlike 1.08 which enhanced the game’s visuals on PS5, it looks like today’s patch isn’t as exciting.



The patch size is rather minor as it’s only 96 MB. You can read the small patch notes below from the PS4’s update history.



–General bug fixes and improvements

The game is available now for the PS4 and PS4 Pro systems. The game is backwards compatible on PS5 too.