Kingdom Hearts All-in-One Package coming to PS4 on March 17

Square Enix revealed today that on March 17, the company will release a Kingdom Hearts All-in-One Package that includes all Kingdom game for $49.99.
The following games are included: Kingdom Hearts: The Story so Far (Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5 + 2.5 ReMIX and Kingdom hearts HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue), and Kingdom Hearts III. Newcomers who wanted to experience every Kingdom Hearts game ever released, the all-in-one package is the game you are waiting for.
Here’s an overview of the Kingdom Hearts All-in-One Package, via Square Enix:
Join Sora, Donald, and Goofy as they embark on a journey to stop the darkness from overtaking the universe. Wield the magical weapon known as the Keyblade in epic battles alongside iconic Disney and Pixar characters. Jump into action with spectacular team-up moves and powerful magic spells to save beloved Disney and Pixar worlds! The Kingdom Hearts All-In-One Package includes:
Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5 + 2.5 ReMIX
– Kingdom Hearts Final Mix
– Kingdom Hearts Re:Chain of Memories
– Kingdom Hearts 358/2 Days (HD Remastered cinematics)
– Kingdom Hearts II Final Mix
– Kingdom Hearts Birth by Sleep Final Mix
– Kingdom Hearts Re:coded (HD Remastered cinematics)
Kingdom Hearts HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue
– Kingdom Hearts Dream Drop Distance HD
– Kingdom Hearts 0.2 Birth by Sleep –A fragmentary passage–
– Kingdom Hearts χ Back Cover (movie)
– Kingdom Hearts III (does not include “Re Mind” downloadable content)
Key Features
– Includes 10 Magical Kingdom Hearts experiences–a perfect way to begin the legendary Kingdom Hearts series.
– Travel to beloved Disney and Pixar worlds to defend them from the evil Heartless.
– Unlock the power of the Keyblade and team up with Final Fantasy, Disney, and Pixar characters in the ultimate battle against darkness.
– Test your battle skills with multiple combat possibilities, including powerful spells and team-up attacks.
– Uncover the Dark Seeker Saga and learn about the legendary Keyblade Masters.