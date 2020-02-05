Kingdom Hearts All-in-One Package coming to PS4 on March 17

Square Enix revealed today that on March 17, the company will release a Kingdom Hearts All-in-One Package that includes all Kingdom game for $49.99.

The following games are included: Kingdom Hearts: The Story so Far (Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5 + 2.5 ReMIX and Kingdom hearts HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue), and Kingdom Hearts III. Newcomers who wanted to experience every Kingdom Hearts game ever released, the all-in-one package is the game you are waiting for.

Here’s an overview of the Kingdom Hearts All-in-One Package, via Square Enix: