Days Gone on PS5 to run at dynamic 4K resolution and at up to 60 frames per second

Sony Interactive Entertainment Bend Studio announced today that Days Gone for PlayStation 4 will run at 60 frames per second and at a dynamic 4K resolution when played on PS5.

Additionally, the developer also confirmed that your saved data from PlayStation 4 will transfer over to PlayStation 5.

Here’s an overview of the game, via PlayStation:

Days Gone is an open-world action-adventure game set in a harsh wilderness two years after a devastating global pandemic. Play as Deacon St. John, a drifter and bounty hunter who rides the broken road, fighting to survive while searching for a reason to live. • Harsh Open World: Using the power of PlayStation 4 and Unreal Engine 4, Days Gone offers an incredibly realistic and detailed open-world experience. Immerse yourself in vast and hostile environments, and explore their secrets. Search abandoned vehicles, houses, truck stops and towns as you scavenge for resources. But be careful— day and night cycles, along with dynamic weather systems, all affect gameplay and enemy behavior.

• Brutal Sandbox Combat: Perfect your gameplay with an endless combination of strategy and play in every situation. Craft customized items using pieces and parts found in the field, from brutal melee weapons to traps and more. Act wisely, as every choice can be the difference between life and death.

Days Gone is available now for PlayStation 4, with the ability to play it on PS5 when the console launches on November 12.