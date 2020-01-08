Yoshi’s Crafted World Digital Edition Listed for $1

In what most likely is a mistake, popular retailer Target is listing the digital version Yoshi’s Crafted World for only one dollar.

What is surprising about this isn’t just the price, as the game is normally $59.99, but the overall value proposition of this deal. Not only do you get a full retail game, and a Nintendo one at that, those who redeem the code also net an impressive 300 coins. For those curious, 300 coins is equal to three dollars, so you effectively make money purchasing this game. Even if you have no interest in Yoshi’s Crafted World, you’d come out ahead as long as you plan on buying literally anything on the eShop in the next year.

In addition to Yoshi’s Crafted World being listed at this low price, What Remains of Edith Finch is also listed at $1. Given this was a Plus game sometime ago, it isn’t as exciting, though it’s still a pretty good value. This is a game that normally retails for $19.99 and is widely considered a pretty good game. Even if you’re on the fence, much like Yoshi’s Crafted World, you can score some coins redeeming the code. Sadly, this will only net you 100 coins, but that is still a dollar, meaning, if nothing else, you break even.

Even if players were not overly impressed with Yoshi’s Crafted World, it’s still a fairly fun game that is simply fun to look at. You’d be hard pressed to see fault in a title that costs you a dollar, much less one that also gives you three bucks to use on a future purchase. Still, some people will complain but you might want to act fast. While there is no doubt Target will put a stop to this, since it is a digital code, there is only so much they can do about orders.