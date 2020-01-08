Exit the Gungeon Confirmed for Console and PC Release

Following the release on Apple Arcade, Enter the Gungeon spinoff, Exit the Gungeon, will release on PC and consoles early this year.

Enter the Gungeon has surpassed three million copies sold and we're so thankful for the community's support!



Excited to release House of the Gundead to arcades and Exit the Gungeon on PC and consoles early this year!https://t.co/AHdRfzuVXw pic.twitter.com/mTgj7MzGvX — Enter the Gungeon (@DodgeRollGames) January 7, 2020

This was confirmed in a tweet by DodgeRoll Games that also confirmed House of the Gundead, the House of the Dead-esque arcade game, will release around the same time for arcades, and that Enter the Gungeon has achieved over 3 million in sales.

For those unfamiliar with Exit the Gungeon, it was a rather surprising announcement for Apple Arcade and honestly one of very few games that made the service enticing. It takes the core concept of Enter the Gungeon and turns it into a smaller and simpler version. Think of it like an elevator stage in a beat ’em up game. You have a very small area and you fight enemies and defend it as best you can.

The hectic style of gameplay and likely fairly high skill cap will make it an easy choice for fans and newcomers alike. It is also nice to see the title land on other platforms, especially given it released only a couple months ago on iOS. No word on what, if any, changes will be made but, even if it is the same exact game, at least it’s great to have the opportunity to experience it.

Sadly, while we know what is going on with Exit the Gungeon, there doesn’t seem to be any word on where to find a House of the Gundead machine. In addition to it not being present at last years E3, the $5000 price point will make it hard for a lot of fans to pick one up. This leaves arcades, of which there are not terribly many, to pick up the tab and ultimately have. Given the niche nature of the franchise, it is unlikely to see it be fairly widespread but hopefully we will see a listing of where to find it in the future.