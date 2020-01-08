Team Ninja Addresses Nioh 2 Open Beta Feedback

Team Ninja has now responded to players’ feedback regarding the Nioh 2 open beta that took place late last year. As expected, a lot of improvements are to be made.



Team Ninja’s creative director, Tom Lee, addressed the feedback for Nioh 2 over on the PlayStation Blog. Below is some of the things that will be addressed before the full game comes out this March.



Overall Direction

Improve parts that felt unbalanced, and adjust difficulty level.

Adjust the penalties against the players in the Dark Realm and introduce greater returns.

Alleviate the overall strictness of the player’s Ki management.

Expand and improve tutorial elements

Make refinements to the action and level design.

Nioh 2 will be released on March 13th, 2020 for the PS4 console. For more of the feedback information, you can click here and here to see the full info.