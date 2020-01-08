Team Ninja Addresses Nioh 2 Open Beta Feedback

Team Ninja has now responded to players’ feedback regarding the Nioh 2 open beta that took place late last year. As expected, a lot of improvements are to be made.
Team Ninja’s creative director, Tom Lee, addressed the feedback for Nioh 2 over on the PlayStation Blog. Below is some of the things that will be addressed before the full game comes out this March.
Overall Direction
- Improve parts that felt unbalanced, and adjust difficulty level.
- Adjust the penalties against the players in the Dark Realm and introduce greater returns.
- Alleviate the overall strictness of the player’s Ki management.
- Expand and improve tutorial elements
- Make refinements to the action and level design.
Nioh 2 will be released on March 13th, 2020 for the PS4 console. For more of the feedback information, you can click here and here to see the full info.