Apex Legends 1.66 Update Patch Notes Arrive

Respawn Entertainment has now released the latest update to Apex Legends today.



Today’s Apex Legends patch is version number 1.66 and it should now be available on all platforms.



No new content has been released with this update, but a ton of fixes and improvements have been made. You can see the full patch notes for the game below.

Fixed issues with event skins “Haute Drop” and “Gold Standard”

Addressed errors with clicking on Steam friends list

Fixed text chat issues with Steam

Addressed Wattson and Rampart skins related issues.

Fixed game freezing issues.

Several Clubs-related issues addressed

Addressed various audio related issues.

Fixed an audio issue where players cannot hear each other in lobbies on cross-play.

Using an Octane jump pad can prevent a user from jumping.

The game is out now and free to play for various different platforms.